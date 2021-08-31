SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announces that two women made false Facebook posts alleging they got assaulted over the weekend.
Deputies say the posts alleged that an Asian male attempted to assault/kidnap them at two separate locations around Boiling Springs. These posts were shared numerous times, according to deputies. While neither female filed an incident report with the Sheriff's Office, deputies say that one investigator from the special victims unit spent the past two days looking into the claims.
The first woman alleged that her incident occurred in the parking lot of Wal-Mart. The investigator says that surveillance footage shows that the woman walked to her car, put the bags inside, sat in the vehicle for around one minute and then left the area without anyone ever approaching her or the car.
The second woman said that her incident happened at Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park behind Boiling Spring High School. The investigator said they contacted the female, and she admitted that she made the entire story up. She added that she got the idea from the false post regarding the Wal-Mart incident.
The Sheriff's Office wants to remind citizens that if they are the victim of a crime, they should file an incident report with them. They add that a social media post is not an alternative way to report a crime.
Anyone that files a false incident report is subject to possible charges, according to deputies.
