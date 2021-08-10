SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announces that Corey Jackson's family is offering a reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible for his murder.
Jackson was the victim of a homicide at his residence on Ebel Ct. on July 25, 2021, at around 2:00 a.m. We covered that story as officials released the initial details.
Previously: Coroner identifies victim of shooting along Ebel Ct.
Deputies say that Jackson's family is now offering a $6000 reward for any information leading to the identification and conviction of anyone responsible for his death. However, the reward offer is only valid for three months, according to deputies.
Anyone with information can contact Investigator Nick Federico at (864) 503-4591 or email him at nfederico@spartanburgcounty.org. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or submit a tip at www.spartanburgcs.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward, according to deputies.
