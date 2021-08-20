SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced they will not release the surveillance footage that shows the events leading up to Travis Draper's death.
Deputies say that the family viewed the video last Friday but asked the Sheriff's Office not to release the footage.
Deputies say that county councilman Monier Abusaft also viewed the video earlier this week. Abusaft agrees that the other driver was justified in his actions to defend himself by shooting Draper, according to deputies.
Sheriff Wright is working with Representative Travis Moore to draft legislation that requires citizens to report to law enforcement if they are involved in a shooting incident, according to deputies. The legislation says citizens can't use "stand your ground" as a defense if they don't report the incident in a reasonable amount of time.
The Sheriff's Office says that they continue to pray for Draper's family. They add that they feel duty-bound to honor their request to not release the surveillance footage.
Deputies say that the investigation into this incident is ongoing. They are still awaiting the results of both toxicology and ballistic testing.
