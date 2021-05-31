SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says six catalytic converters were reported stolen from vehicles parked near Flowers Discount Bakery on Warren H Abernathy Hwy.
Deputies say that they responded to the scene after the catalytic converters were reported as stolen.
According to deputies, one of the employees from Flowers Discount Bakery noticed that a catalytic converter was missing off one of the vehicles. Upon further inspection, it was found that six vehicles had their catalytic converter cut off, according to deputies.
Deputies say that the catalytic converters appeared to have been cut off by some type of saw.
At this time, deputies say that they have not found the person responsible for these thefts.
We recently reported on the rise of catalytic converter thefts in the Upstate. That coverage can be found below.
More news: Coroner identifies victim of deadly crash near Jonesville Lockhart Hwy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.