SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was charged yesterday for his alleged connection to multiple robberies over the last few weeks.
Deputies said they responded to Spartan Food Store for an armed robbery call at around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. The clerk gave deputies a description of the suspect and the vehicle.
Deputies said they soon located the vehicle and the suspect. However, when they attempted to stop the car, the suspect fled. Deputies pursued them, and the suspect eventually crashed. He was taken into custody following a brief struggle with deputies.
Deputies identified the suspect as 55-year-old Timothy Wayne Wilbanks from Spartanburg.
Deputies said they soon discovered that Wilbanks was also allegedly responsible for a burglary that occurred earlier that morning. They also determined that Wilbanks was allegedly the suspect from another armed robbery at Boiling Springs Massage Therapy on October 31, 2021.
Deputies said they shared their information with the Spartanburg Police Department. Using this information, Officers determined that Wilbanks was allegedly connected to an armed robbery at a Dollar General on November 7, 2021.
Following all of these incidents, Deputies charged Wilbanks with the following:
- Two Counts of Armed Robbery
- First Degree Burglary
- Two Counts of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime
- Two counts of Failure to Stop
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule IV
The Spartanburg Police Department charged Wilbanks with Armed Robbery, and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Wilbanks is currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center, waiting on a hearing with a magistrate this afternoon.
