SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says a student was charged during their monthly sweep of the student parking lot at Boiling Springs High School.
Deputies say at around 2:15 p.m., RAID Corps drug dogs arrived to help them with their search. The dogs alerted officials to a specific car, but they learned that the student who owned the vehicle was off-campus until 3:15 p.m.
When the student returned to campus, school administrators informed him that the dog alerted them of something in his car. The student then admitted to them that he had a gun in the vehicle, according to deputies.
According to deputies, officials searched the vehicle and found the following.
- A 9mm pistol
- 30 THC cartridges for vapes
- One knife
- One gram of Green plantlike material
- Two Vyvanse Pills
Deputies say that all of these things were found inside the student's car, and none of the items were ever inside the school building.
The student is a teenager and was charged with the following, according to deputies.
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Minor in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds
Deputies detained the student and transported him to the detention facility for the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to deputies.
Spartanburg School District 2 released the following statement regarding the incident.
"As part of our comprehensive plan to keep our students and staff safe, we conduct random drug sweeps of our campuses. We contract with a local company that specializes in using K9s to detect illegal substances. Today, this strategy proved effective. During a sweep of the Boiling Springs High School Campus, a K9 alerted on a student’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle then turned up drugs and a handgun. We are so thankful for the professionalism and dedication of our BSHS Administration and the School Resource Officers assigned to the campus. In collaboration, they quickly identified the student and took him into custody. This student is now suspended pending expulsion, and the investigation is now in the hands of our partners with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Our mission in Spartanburg School District 2 is to provide a safe learning and teaching environment for all. This means we will not tolerate drugs and weapons on our campuses. We will use this incident as motivation to stay dedicated to finding more ways to proactively seek out these things and remove them from our schools. It should also serve as a reminder to all who would bring drugs and weapons to school that these actions will not be condoned. As always, we thank you for your support and trust."
