SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that one person was injured during a shooting at the Meridian River Run Apartments in Spartanburg, SC.
Deputies say that they were responded to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. this afternoon. When they arrived, they found one victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS. Deputies later stated that the victim is expected to survive his injury. They only suffered a grazing wound to the top of the head, according to deputies.
According to deputies, the suspect was not at the scene when deputies arrived, but they have located him. Deputies later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Deshawn Marcellaus Gist. He faces the following charges, according to deputies.
- Attempted Murder
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime
Preliminary information is that the incident began from a dispute concerning payment for a dog, according to deputies.
We will continue to follow this story as more information is released.
