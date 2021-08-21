SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect connected to multiple business burglary cases.
Deputies say they gathered information that a suspect in multiple business burglary cases was at a motel on S. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg. Deputies located the suspect's girlfriend's vehicle parked in the parking lot of the motel.
After reviewing surveillance from the motel's system, and determined that the suspect, 34-year-old Wayne Patrick Bryant, entered a room and didn't leave. Deputies determined that Bryant had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation. Deputies tried to get Bryant to come from the door, but they did not succeed.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for Bryant and deputies searched the room. Deputies detained Bryant, and they observed several items from the multiple business burglaries in Spartanburg County. Deputies obtained a second search warrant for these items and any other items that Bryant may have used in criminal activity.
As a result of the investigation, Bryant was charged with the following.
- 7 counts of Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent)
- 2 counts of Attempted Burglary 2nd Degree (Violent)
- 2 counts of Grand Larceny (Enhanced)
- 6 counts of Petit Larceny (Enhanced)
- 3 counts of Receiving or Possessing Stolen Goods (Enhanced)
- 1 count of Breaking into a Motor Vehicle
21 charges were filed against Bryant after the investigation, and deputies are working together to resolve the case. Bryan remains incarcerated at the detention facility, according to deputies.
(1) comment
Looks mentally unstable.
