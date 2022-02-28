SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County deputies are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a teenager earlier this month.
Deputies said they responded to Bellport Drive in Boiling Springs at around 10:00 p.m. on February 18, 2022. When they got to the scene, they discovered that a teenager had been shot while waiting to make a turn onto Boiling Springs Road.
We later learned that the victim was a quarterback at Spartanburg High School
PREVIOUSLY: Spartanburg High quarterback injured in shooting
During their investigation, deputies spoke to nearby witnesses who were able to help them with the case. Following the investigation, deputies said they had enough information to charge 41-year-old Armad Rashad Ali Irby with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
While deputies have tried to find Irby, he is still on the loose.
Irby should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Nick Federico at (864) 503-4591 or email him at nfederico@spartanburgcounty.org.People can also submit tips anonymously by contacting either Investigator Federico or Crime Stoppers.
They added that anyone who provides information that leads to Irby's arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
