SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they arrested two people following a traffic stop near mile marker 40 along I-26 West.
Deputies say they responded about a complaint that a person may be driving under the influence. Deputies located the vehicle and observed the driver slowly drift between lanes without a signal, according to deputies. The driver then jumped the curb to the right of the road before coming back into the lane, according to deputies. Deputies say that the vehicle stopped on W Main Street at E Victoria Road.
Deputies approached the vehicle and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car. Deputies say while they were searching, they located a firearm on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver and two other passengers were then detained, according to deputies. They detained the third passenger after Spartanburg City Police Officers were able to wake him up.
Deputies say that they conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on the driver. They found that the driver was not impaired by any substance, according to deputies.
Deputies say that two of the passengers were arrested following searches of their persons and the vehicle.
Deputies say that Justin Jamaal Pullom had the following during the incident.
- Black Glock Model 30 .45 ACP pistol
- approximately 27.6 grams of GPM located in a plastic bag in his lap
- blue pills marked "Y20" identified via Pill ID as Alprazolam located in his bag
- 10 white pills marked "10 325 RP" identified via Pill ID as Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride located in his bag
- 1 black electronic scale commonly used in narcotics transactions found in his pocket
Pullom was arrested and charged with, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Marijuana/ Hash Simple Possession 1st offense, Possession of Nar-schedule 1B&C/LSD/Schedule II and Possession of OTH Schedule I-V 1st Offense.
Deputies say that Derrion Akeel Lucas had the following during the incident.
- A black Glock Model 30 .45 ACP pistol
- A black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol located in the glove box in front of Lucas (which he was in control of, according to deputies)
- A tan and black FMK 9mm pistol that was directly in front of Lucas.
Lucas was arrested for unlawful carry of a pistol, according to deputies.
