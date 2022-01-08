SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a woman was charged on January 7 for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.
Deputies said they responded to Thompson Chapel Road at around 8:00 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a large laceration on the right side of his lower back. He told deputies that his girlfriend punched him in the face and later stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
According to deputies, the victim explained that he and his girlfriend, Lynda Danielle Lemmons, got into an argument at the grocery store and that on the way home, she punched him multiple times in the face. When the two got home from the store, deputies said Lemmons' ex-boyfriend arrived and attacked him. Lemmons allegedly told her ex-boyfriend that her boyfriend had punched her following their argument at the grocery store and that she needed to be picked up.
Deputies then went inside the house to speak to Lemmons about the incident. Lemmons stated that while the men were fighting outside, she went into the house, got a "kitchen knife," and then returned to stab her boyfriend. She argued that she feared for her and that her boyfriend was trying to hurt her at the time. Deputies said Lemmons was bruised under her right eye where she told them her boyfriend hit her.
Following further investigation, deputies charged Lemmons with Domestic violence/ high and aggravated and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. She is currently in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
