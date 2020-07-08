SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a woman is behind bars after they say she wrecked a stolen vehicle after a chase that saw speeds reach 100 miles per hour Tuesday.
SCSO says a deputy saw the woman parked in a red Nissan Rogue at a pawn shop along Asheville Highway near White Avenue. The deputy reported seeing someone in the car, wearing a black hat pulled low on their face and a dark gaiter-style face mask pulled up to the driver's eyes. The deputy also noted the driver was wearing black batting gloves. However, when the deputy tried to make contact with the driver, the Rogue sped off, and a chase ensued.
The chase went from Asheville Highway out to I-85 Business, reaching speeds of 100 mph, but the deputy had to cancel the chase near Highway 9 due to construction causing a single-lane closure near Bryant Road.
Another deputy then came across the SUV on Bryant Road, albeit wrecked. Deputies say the driver was trying to dislodge the Rogue from the guardrail she hit, refusing to release the gas after several commands. Eventually, a deputy used a baton to break the driver's window open, and he noticed she was covering her face while shaking violently as if she were having a seizure. Deputies not she continued this after EMS was called, ignoring questions and responsive to touch and light.
The driver, now identified as 37-year-old Carla Ann Morris, was taken to a hospital for treatment. There, deputies discovered she had active warrants for using a vehicle without consent and was suspected of credit card fraud committed earlier in the evening, likely using the stolen SUV while committing the crime. Deputies noted the pawn shop Morris was parked in front of had not been burglarized either.
SCSO was able to make contact with the SUV's owner, and it was towed away from the scene.
SCHP also responded to the collision and provided deputies with a report.
Morris was then cleared from the hospital and taken to the county detention center. She now faces the following charges:
- Possession of stolen vehicle >$10,000
- Identity theft/fraud
- Financial transaction card theft
- Use of vehicle without consent/permission
- Reckless driving
- DUS 1st offense
- Blue light violation, no injury, 1st offense
Her bonds total just more than $17,000.
