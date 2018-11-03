WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies charged two women after they say the duo attacked a Dollar General employee in October.
SCSO says Tammy Darlene Huitt and Tedra Nicole Peeler went to the store on Highway 146 North in Woodruff just before 10 p.m. on October 29. Deputies responded to calls in reference to an assault and battery, and that an employee told police the women began to assault the victim. A witness employee further alleges Peeler grabbed the witness employee by both wrists as Huitt picked up a bottle of lighter fluid and splashed it onto the victim.
Huitt and Peeler then allegedly left the store in an older white pickup truck. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The other store employee provided a written statement.
SCSO says a store manager showed police surveillance video, and determined Peeler held down the other employee's wrists to prevent a 911 call.
Deputies say the video showed more detail about the assault: while Peeler held down the other employee, Huitt went behind the registers to continually assault the victim, striking her head and ribs. At one point, deputies say Huitt even used a belt on the counter to hit her. Huitt then allegedly poured the lighter fluid on the victim.
Based on the evidence, deputies charged Huitt and Peeler each with two counts of kidnapping,one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 3rd assault and battery of a victim, and shoplifting. The kidnapping charge stems from the allegation that the two prevented the victim and the witness from calling for help.
Huitt's bonds totaled more than $246,000.
