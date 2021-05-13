OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County announces that there will not be a limit of guests for each graduate at the 2021 graduations for the district's high schools.
Officials say that tickets will not be required for guests to attend, and masks will be optional for guests and graduates at the event.
According to officials, gates will open at 7:30 a.m. on May 29 for each graduation and seating will be on a first come, first seated basis. Seneca high school's graduation will be held at Tom Bass Field, Wahalla high school's graduation will be held at Razorback Field, and West-Oak high school's graduation will be hled at Warrior Field.
Officials says that in case of rain, the ceremonies will be moved to 8:00 p.m on the same day and if rain persists, then the ceremony will be moved inside with limited guests.
No bags will be allowed into the stadium according to officials. They add that noise makers of any kind will also not be allowed in the stadium.
School photographers will be taking pictures during graduation and these pictures will be available to graduates and families for free according to officials.
