Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Due to a power outage in the area of Blythe Elementary, the Seamless Summer Feeding Program will provide meals at the school on Monday, June 22.
Officials with Greenville County Schools say the nearest available sites to participate in the program are Augusta Circle Elementary, Thomas E. Kearns, and Sterling School.
Meals will be available from 10 a.m. - noon Monday through Thursday.
At the time of writing, about 2,000 people in the Greenville area are without power. Duke energy say the outages were caused by weather we experienced in the Upstate Sunday night. Crews estimate it could be 8 p.m. Monday night before power is restored.
