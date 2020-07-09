Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Crews in Oconee County say a man will be okay following a rescue call in the Yellow Branch Falls area.
According to Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton, the call came in around noon for an injured male.
Details of what led to the man's injuries were not available at this time, but Chief Burton tells us they are not life threatening. Just before 1 p.m. crews are still working to get him out of the area.
According to Burton, about 18 people responded to help with the rescue.
