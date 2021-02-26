CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association is helping to search for two mass grave sites at a Revolutionary War battlefield in Laurens County.
According to a release from the non-profit, the SCSARDA dogs are searching along the sit of the battle of Hayes Station just south of Clinton, the site of a battle won by British forces that killed 18 American soldiers.
The non-profit says that its dogs were called for assistance to provide human remains detection and to narrow down sites for further exploration.
Durant Ashmore, a battlefield preservationist that specializes in the Revolutionary War in South Carolina, shared his thoughts on the use of SCSARDA dogs to search for the graves.
"A K9 SAR team with highly specialized dogs is a helpful tool for us to gather more information about the site and narrow down options so that we can apply further resources."
