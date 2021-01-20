WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Fire Department says a search and rescue is underway at Yellow Branch Falls.
According to the Chief of fire, Brandon Burton, the person crews are searching for has an injury to the lower half of their body.
Chief Burton says there are 23 people currently assisting the search and rescue.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
