HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Six team members from the Mountain Rescue Team from Haywood County Search and Rescue helped a stranded hiker along the Art Loeb Trail near the Shining Rock Wilderness area.
The hiker planned to hike and camp along the popular Art Loeb Trail, but as conditions worsened, he called for assistance.
The rescue team was notified around 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning of a potentially stranded hiker. Teams headed up the mountain on Blue Ridge Parkway toward their entry point at the Black Balsam trailhead at 11:30 a.m.
The road conditions were treacherous with less than 100 feet of visibility and a wintry mix of sleet and snow falling.
The team traveled by 4WD truck for about two miles down Ivestor Gap road, until road conditions became too difficult. From there, they donned snowshoes and traveled on foot to get to the stranded hiker.
The hiker was ok and able to walk out on his own power alongside the team of rescuers.
The rescuers received support from Lake Logan Fire Department, Haywood County Emergency Services and Haywood County Emergency Management.
