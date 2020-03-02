GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office continue to search for Ryan Kedar, a murder
suspect who is accused of killing Mark Jermone.
“He was a good Christian. He loved the Lord," Don Smith said.
Smith manages the Lake Robinson RV Park in Taylors where Jermone lived and the two became friends.
“I enjoyed talking with him. We sat lot of times for an hour or so, just talking. He’s a very good man," he said.
Deputies say the suspect, Kedar, shot and killed Jermone at Herdklotz Park in Greenville and the two knew each other.
“It breaks my heart to see it happen. I feel sorry and I prayed for the man that did this," Smith said.
Days after the shooting, investigators found Kedar's SUV ditched off S. Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park.
“We have information that he enjoys camping, he frequents a lot of the state and national parks. He might have changed his appearance to some extent," Lt. Ryan Flood said.
He's a spokesperson with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and says even though they found Kedar's SUV, they haven't found him.
“While this was an isolated incident, it was a crime of violence. He killed another individual," Flood said.
Investigators are asking those who live in the area to be aware.
“It’s imperative that we get him custody right away so we can bring justice for this victim," Flood said.
And Smith says he will miss those talks and will pray for Jermone's family.
“I know that Mr. Jermone- Mark, is in a better place," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.