GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) Search and rescue crews in Georgia are searching for a missing swimmer who we've learned is a former standout basketball star from the Upstate.
According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 24-year-old Dorian Pinson went swimming with a group of friends on Lake Lanier on Sunday. Due to high winds, their boat drifted away. Two swimmers were rescued but Dorian never resurfaced.
We talked exclusively with Pinson's trainer who tells us he just worked out with him on Greenville on Friday.
"Our last workout was Friday at 3pm. We had a workout before he left to go to Georgia," Ron White said.
Ron White said he never thought it would be the last time he saw Dorian Pinson.
"We just did what we always do, have fun, talk, train, grind. It was just a normal day," White said.
White said Pinson is a former high school basketball star who graduated from Legacy Charter High School in Greenville. We've also confirmed he played for Lincoln Memorial University and two seasons abroad with Niagra River Lions in Canada and White Wings Professional Basketball Club in Germany.
"He could play all positions. He could shoot, rebound, you could put him on the floor," White said, "Pretty much anything you wanted him to do, he could do."
White said Pinson had gone to Georgia to visit his family over the weekend.
According to Georgia DNR, Pinson and a group of friends rented a pontoon boat to spend the day on Lake Lanier.
Rescue crews said three of them decided to go for a quick swim around 6:00 on Sunday night. According to DNR, the boat drifted away and three swimmers, including Dorian, could not get back to the pontoon.
"I got a message from one of my cousins and she just asked if it was true, but I didn't know what she was talking about," White said, "Then she sent me something that said he had an accident on the water."
While two swimmers were later rescued, Dorian never resurfaced.
His loved ones' worst fears are now presumed true as crews have not been able to find him.
DNR is using sonar to try and locate him, but have been unsuccessful. Crews searched into the night on Sunday and throughout the day on Monday until they called it off at dark. They will resume the search on Tuesday morning.
