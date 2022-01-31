GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies called off their search for a man who ran after stealing a car that had two children inside, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at Harry's Quick Stop at 24 Hunts Bridge Rd. in Greenville around 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Office.
Deputies learned that the car was stolen briefly after an adult went inside the store.
The man was also reportedly boxed in by a witness before he got out of the car and ran. The two children were unharmed following the incident.
Deputies called off the search but ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME
The man is described as being white, between 40-50 years of age, has a bald head, is 5-foot-10 and 200 lbs. and is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with black pants.
