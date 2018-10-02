CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Park rangers need your help finding a woman who went missing while hiking with her daughter in late September.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park says 53-year-old Mitzie Sue "Susan" Clements was hiking on September 25 when she and her daughter became separated on the Forney Ridge Trail, near Andrews Bald.
Clements, who is from Cleves, Ohio, has not been heard from since 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Park rangers said Clements and her daughter hiked often, and it wasn't uncommon for them to get separated, because they hike at different paces. They had agreed to meet up in the parking lot but Clements never showed up.
Clements has light brown hair and blue eyes. She stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and white tennis shoes.
The National Park Service said Friday that Clingmans Dome Road was closed to vehicles to better facilitate search-related traffic and to ensure the safety of search crews. There was no word on when the road would reopen.
On Tuesday, air units were grounded due to fog but dog teams were still on trails searching.
The National Park Service said more than 100 people are combing the national park searching for Clements.
"It's the seventh day of our search, but we are very hopeful we will find her soon," said Julena Campbell, a spokesperson for Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Campbell said someone missing for this extent of time is rare, but has happened in the past, and those missing have come out of the park alive.
"We will continue looking as long as it takes," Campbell said.
Anyone with information on Clements' whereabouts is urged to call 1-888-653-0009. Tips can also be submitted online, emailed at this link, or via Facebook at the NPS' investigative branch page.
Clements' daughter has setup a GoFundMe to help cover traveling expenses the family incurs during the search.
Campbell said family members are staying nearby and checking in regularly at the incident command center.
