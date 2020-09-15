WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, crews in Haywood County continued the search for a missing man they say went underwater and never resurfaced.
Haywood County dispatch said a call about a possible drowning at the Midnight Hole near Waterville Dam was made at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Officials say 25-year-old Yogesh Patel of Oak Forest, IL reportedly fell into the water at Midnight Hole and was observed struggling. The National Parks Service said bystanders attempted to pull Patel from the water but were not successful.
Monday night, officials said search and rescue teams were on scene working trails by the water from the point where the person was last seen.
An EMS spokesperson said two other people were put in ambulances and sent to a hospital.
Tuesday, Asheville Fire Department said their dive team had traveled to Haywood County to assist in the search for Patel.
