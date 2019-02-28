OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) – Oconee County deputies are asking for help tracking down a missing woman.
Deputies said Laura Ann Anders, 45, has not been seen since January 2.
Deputies said Anders’ husband reported her missing on February 5.
According to the incident report, the husband had last seen her on Jan. 2 when he left for Spartanburg and said he had been unable to find Anders since he returned to Seneca on Jan. 30.
Deputies said they also reached out to Anders’ family and other addresses in the county, but no one had seen Anders.
Anders does not have a cell phone.
Laura's niece, Heather Davenport is especially worried since Laura's son, who has autism. She says nothing about the disappearance adds up.
"Our biggest fear is that she’s gone, and that we'll never know what happened," she said. "Something is sketchy with it because it’s not like her to just up and disappear, and not have any contact."
Anyone with information about Laura Ann Anders’ whereabouts is asked to call Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
