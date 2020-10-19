HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Monday, the Haywood County Sheriff's Office continued the search for a man they say went hiking, but hasn't been seen in over a week.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Chad Seger of Asheville was last seen on Oct. 12 in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest.
A flyer from The AWARE Foundation indicated that Seger struggles with mental health, including severe paranoia that he is without medication for. He's a Marine veteran, described as standing at 6 feet tall and weighing between 150-160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, but it's not known what clothes he was wearing when he went missing.
An update shared by Allison Richmond with Haywood County Emergency Services indicated that search efforts Saturday concluded around 7 p.m. with no sign of Seger. Saturday's efforts involved multiple local agencies and a helicopter from the N.C. State Patrol.
Richmond said Sunday's search resumed in the morning with over 120 searchers from multiple agencies from as far as Spartanburg and Kannapolis. In addition to ground search teams, a K9 unit has been employed.
Richmond also mentioned that Sunday's search area expands on areas searched Saturday while continuing to focus on the Shining Rock Wilderness and Black Balsam Knob areas in detail.
Monday, officials said there had not been any credible signs or sightings of Seger. At 9 a.m. over a dozen search teams with 80 people set out searching the area.
Officials tell FOX Carolina that in addition to the teams that joined the search on Sunday, teams from Alabama and Georgia have now joined the search.
Rescuers say Monday's search will focus on areas within 100 meters of trails and off-trail areas in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area.
Visitors can expect heavy traffic at times on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the area of Black Balsam Road and the John Rock Overlook.
Anyone who has been hunting, hiking or simply enjoying the area in the past week is encouraged to come forward with anything they think might be useful in the search for Seger.
Anyone with information on Segar's whereabouts is asked to contact the Haywood Co. Sheriff's Office at (828)-452-6666. However, you're asked to stay away from Blue Ridge Parkway stretching from Hwy. 276 near 215; the search is centered in that area, and heavy traffic congestion is making search efforts difficult.
More news: Police: Man found shot, killed in own apartment; homicide investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.