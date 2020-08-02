MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the Carolina coast, Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Marshall Jonathan Evans said the search for a missing swimmer may not have a resolution for a while.
Horry County FD confirmed Sunday night they were assisting Myrtle Beach FD in the search for someone who possibly went missing in the water.
On Monday morning, Evans said the search was called off late Sunday due to unsafe conditions and the Coast Guard was called in to help.
"So far no one has been found and the Myrtle Beach Police Department is working to try and identify the potential victim that might have gone under," Evans said. "With the storm coming in it has made search efforts very difficult and unsafe for our swimmers to get in the water safely so we may not have resolution on this matter for a while. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.