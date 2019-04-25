NEWTON, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday deputies with the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office released a second picture of Joseph Barker and said the reward leading to his arrest is now up to $3,000.
Deputies say in the original photo the suspect had short hair, but it's now believed his hair is longer, possibly pulled back into a ponytail and often wears a baseball cap.
At a press conference Thursday morning, the sheriff's office says they have now spent close to 30 hours searching the area but at this time haven't had much success.
It was on Wednesday when the Catawba County Sheriff's Office is requested assistance locating a North Carolina man wanted for questioning in a shooting that occurred on April 23.
Deputies say that Joseph Barker, who is described as a murder suspect by the sheriff's office, was last known to be in the 4700 block of Plateau Road in Vale, NC where the shooting occurred.
He was seen driving a black in color Toyota Camry with North Carolina tag CHX-2208.
Transylvania County Emergency Services says the suspect's car was located on Old Rosman Highway in Transylvania County on Wednesday. Emergency services says it's believed it was in a single vehicle wreck around 5 a.m.
Residents in that area are encouraged to stay indoors if possible because Barker should be considered armed and dangerous.. All schools are on a code yellow, which is a soft lockdown according to TCES.
Officials say the suspect could be traveling in a dark-colored Buick, though an update on their Facebook page says he might be traveling on foot.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.
Anyone with information about Barker's whereabouts or other information relevant to the case are asked to call the Catawba Co. Sheriff's Office at 828-464-5241 or to simply call 911. TCSO is now offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to Barker's arrest.
Deputies stress he should be considered armed and dangerous and to not approach him.
