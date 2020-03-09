TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – An ongoing search for a missing child out of Greenville County will be featured in the next episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH, a spokesperson for Investigative Discovery said.

The episode airing Wednesday will feature a segment on the McKenna Butcher case.

Missing McKenna Butcher.JPG

Source: ID Channel

McKenna went missing on April 25, 2019, when she was 11 years old. Greenville County deputies said the girl was believed to have been taken by her mother, after the mother, Jennifer Settle’s parental rights were revoked via court order.

Jennifer Settle (alleged abductor).JPG

Source: ID Channel

McKenna was 4’, 8” tall and weighed 85 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She has light brown hair and blue eyes.

The mom and child may be driving a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country with South Carolina tags.

Investigative Discovery is encouraging any viewers of Wednesday’s show with any information on McKenna’s whereabouts to call or text us at 1-833-3-PURSUE or to submit online at their dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com.

PREVIOUSLY - Greenville Co. Deputies: Missing child believed to be with mom whose parental rights were revoked

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

