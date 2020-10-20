HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Haywood County Emergency Service officials said the search for a missing hiker concluded after his body was located in an off-trail area.
Officials said At approximately 3 p.m. today search teams located the body of 27-year-old missing hiker Chad Seger. He was found in an off-trail area near the Art Loeb trail in the Shining Rock Wilderness Area.
Segar had been missing since Oct. 12 and was last seen in the Black Balsam area of Pisgah National Forest.
Officials said it is too early to determine the cause of death at this time.
According to officials, the family would also like to thank all of the volunteers, searchers, first responders, organizations, and veterans who dedicated their time and resources to help bring Chad home.
Officials also mentioned that over 400 individual searchers and support staff representing multiple agencies from five states were involved in the efforts to bring closure to the Seger family.
