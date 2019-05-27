SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A search was called off Sunday night after crews were not able to locate a person who possibly drowned earlier that day, the Clifton Fire Department said.
Dispatch said that on Sunday response was requested to Goldmine road for a possible "submersion".
Emergency crews began searching for a person who reportedly went into the water and did not emerge at Clifton Beach, in Spartanburg County.
According to the Clifton Fire Department, the search will resume at 9 a.m. on Monday. We're told the beach will be closed as crews search.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, EMS, and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene on Goldmine Road.
DNR said they believe the person missing was a swimmer.
A dive team responded as well to help locate the person, our on-scene crew reported.
The missing person's identity has not been released at this time.
