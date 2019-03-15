FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) – Search Crews from Macon and Jackson counties are attempting to track down an overdue plane that was traveling from Tennessee to South Carolina on Thursday.
Macon County Emergency Management said the plane’s last known location was in the Whiteside Mountain area near the Macon and Jackson County lines.
The plane departed from Knoxville, TN and was headed to Aiken, SC but never reached its destination.
The single engine aircraft only had one passenger aboard.
Officials said the search area is remote and rugged, but ground crews are following several leads and continuing to search for the plane, even though weather conditions are limiting some search efforts.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Deputies investigating after burglars sprayed thousands of plants with herbicide at Greenville nursery, causing $150K in damage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.