VARNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for two inmates who escaped from the county detention center late Thursday night.
Deputies said they are searching for Craig Housey and James Williams.
Anyone who sees the inmates is asked to call 911 immediately.
Deputies ask people to keep all their doors and vehicles locked and secure while the search for the escapees is ongoing.
