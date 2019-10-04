James Williams and Craig Housey

James Williams and Craig Housey (Source: HCSO)

VARNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office said a search is underway for two inmates who escaped from the county detention center late Thursday night.

Deputies said they are searching for Craig Housey and James Williams.

Anyone who sees the inmates is asked to call 911 immediately.

Deputies ask people to keep all their doors and vehicles locked and secure while the search for the escapees is ongoing.

MORE NEWS - Silver Alert issued for missing Rutherford County man

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.