MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies need your help finding a man accused of stealing the cell phone of a man who was giving him a ride, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the victim was flagged down by the man Friday, Jan. 14 while walking on Deer Park Road.
The victim gave the man a ride to the Samir’s BP gas station on Harmony Grove Road and Burma Road East.
As the victim dropped the man off on Deer Park Road, the suspect asked to use his phone, which he then ran off with, according to deputies.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-twenties and wearing a gray and black hoodie, according to the Office.
The suspect is also believed to frequently walk the Harmony Grove Road and Deer Park Road areas.
If you recognize anything about the suspect in the above pictures, you’re asked to call Det. Burlin Ballew at 828-652-2237or Crimestoppers at 652-7463.
