GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said they are searching for a woman along Highway 101 South near Hellams Road after they said the woman fired shots at them during a foot chase Thursday afternoon.
Deputies said the suspect they are searching for is Melissa Miller.
Deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on Miller's vehicle, but she fled on foot. Deputies gave chase and said Miller fired shots over her shoulder during the pursuit.
"The firearm was discarded on the ground and recovered," said LCSO spokesperson Courtney Snow. "We are still actively searching the area for the subject."
Deputies said Miller has short brown hair, stands at about 4’11” tall, weighs 110 pounds, and was wearing a gray tank top, blue jean shorts, and no shoes.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said deputies pulled Miller's vehicle over because she had outstanding warrants for parole violation.
Deputies ask anyone who sees Miller to not approach her and call 911.
