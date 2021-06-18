EDEN, N.C. (AP) — A search has resumed for two missing tubers on a North Carolina river after three others were found dead and four were pulled from the water. Authorities say the group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam about 8 feet-high next to a Duke Energy plant Wednesday night. A Duke Energy employee spotted some of the tubers Thursday afternoon and called 911. Local television stations showed rescue crews resuming their search Friday morning, putting boats in the water north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.