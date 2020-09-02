DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We're getting close to a time of year where many people battle a certain virus - Flu Season. But this year could prove challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic. Health providers are concerned because both viruses present with respiratory symptoms.
“Many of the symptoms present very similarly, and so to differentiate between the two is going to require some objective testing,” said Dr. Jeff Harris, Medical Director at American Family Care.
Harris said some of the shared symptoms include fever, chills, sore throat, runny and stuff nose - just to name a few.
However, one difference would be the loss of taste and smell, which is a symptom of COVID-19.
Health experts encourage people to get flu shots because they say flu shots can lessen the severity of the flu virus by 40 to 60 percent.
A vaccine for COVID-19 is in clinical phases now.
We asked if either shot could safeguard against both viruses since the symptoms are so similar but learned that would not be the case.
“One is caused by the SARS COV 2 virus and the other one is an influenza virus. So, there won’t be any cross reactivity between the two vaccines,” Harris said.
Although the symptoms mirror, they won't necessarily be the same. There are even some people who have COVID-19 but don't know it.
“Most people are not completely asymptomatic with the flu they at least have mild symptoms," Harris explained.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus symptoms could take longer to develop, around five days. But they say a person can develop symptoms of the flu anywhere from one to four days after infection.
The CDC also says a person may be contagious for a longer period with the coronavirus versus the flu.
