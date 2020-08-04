COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) Tuesday, the Southeastern Conference announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for schools, with the first allowable practice to be held August 17.
The conference's new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
Included in the new SEC calendar are more days off for student-athletes than required by the NCAA, and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.
The conference announced plans to begin a conference-only 2020 season on September 26.
In the revised football calendar, SEC schools will be permitted to conduct up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk throughs from August 7 through August 16.
Starting August 17, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time until opening games. A five-day acclimatization period is required - two days in helmets only, two days in shells, and full pads allowed on the fifth day.
SEC schools are required to give student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.
