(FOX Carolina) - The Southeastern Conference says they're announcing what the fall football schedule will look like amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Sunday, the SEC announced they would air "SEC Noew: Football Schedule Release Show" live on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. Eastern. The show, presented by Regions, will be hosted by Dari Nowkhah and feature analysis from Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, and more. The show will break down the conference's 2020 football schedule.
Prior to the show, the SEC announced "The Paul Finebaum Show" would reveal the first week's schedule at 3 p.m. Eastern.
The conference slated September 26 as the new kickoff for the season to allow member schools to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics. Member schools, which include the University of South Carolina, are still monitoring developments regarding the virus.
The SEC's schedule will be comprised of 10 conference-only games. The conference championship game is still set to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, albeit on December 19 instead of December 5. The schedule will also include a mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.
