Basketball game

Generic basketball game (Source: Storyblocks) 

(FOX Carolina) - The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced that all athletics activities, competitions, practices, meetings and other organized gatherings will be suspended through at least April 15, due to coronavirus concerns.

The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.

All practices and workouts will end by end-of-day on Friday, officials said.

MORE - 

Latest Coronavirus News

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.