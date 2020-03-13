(FOX Carolina) - The Southeastern Conference on Friday announced that all athletics activities, competitions, practices, meetings and other organized gatherings will be suspended through at least April 15, due to coronavirus concerns.
The SEC had previously announced that all competition was suspended until March 30. That suspension of competition has been extended through April 15 and now includes all organized team activities.
All practices and workouts will end by end-of-day on Friday, officials said.
