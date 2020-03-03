GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Women's SEC basketball tournament tips off on Wednesday, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.
Teams will be taking the court all week long to battle for the 2020 title.
Reserved ticket books are available and cost $120, which holds seven tickets, one for each session in the tournament.
Click here for full ticket and event information on the tournament.
Officials are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and provided a statement on whether it will impact the tournament:
“The SEC office remains in communication with our members as we all monitor the latest information from public health officials. At this time, the Conference has not modified any scheduled events while reminding everyone to be attentive to everyday preventive actions identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”
