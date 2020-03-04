GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Thousands of basketball fans are expected to visit the Bon Secours Wellness Arena for the SEC women’s basketball tournament, which kicked off Wednesday.
One SEC official says with the South Carolina Gamecocks coming in as the number on seed and the best team in the country, this could be the biggest year for the tournament yet.
The first fans in the door were three thousand students from Greenville County schools, but Auburn and Vanderbilt fans filled the seats too.
The two teams were the first on the hardwood.
SEC assistant commissioner Leslie Claybrook expects one of the busiest days will be Friday, which is the quarter finals and when the Gamecocks play their first game.
Click here to see the bracket.
The city of Greenville said they will offer free shuttle service from 20 Tower Drive (across from the Greenville Convention Center) to the arena on Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Additionally, event parking is available at the Church Street Garage at 320 North Church Street for $6 Wednesday through Sunday.
Fans can also park at the city's other parking garages (except the Liberty Square garage) at the regular daily rate . Visit parking.greenvillesc.gov for a list of City parking facilities, locations and rates.
