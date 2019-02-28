GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you're walking down Main Street in Greenville it's pretty hard to miss Lou Lou's Boutique.
“Its right where North Main Street is," Julia Petree said.
She's a sales clerk and she and the owner are getting ready for customers to bounce right through the door.
“This is like the more popular side of Downtown," Petree said.
Thousands of basketball fans are expected to hit downtown Greenville for the Women's Southeastern Basketball Conference Tournament, so location matters.
“I think we've got the best with all the window s and everything, it's a great place," Petree said.
That's why this new window display hopes to attract new foot traffic and buyers.
Across the street from Lou Lou's, Antonino Bertolo's Pizza is getting a new window dressing too.
“We see a ton more businesses so we welcome it," Petree said.
Rachel Kahn is the general manager.
“We're increasing staff- making sure we have all our fresh ingredients stocked up," Kahn said.“We have a fantastic product, so it's a great opportunity for us to get new customers.”
Nearly 10,000 visitors are expected in Greenville on March 6.
“That's players, personnel, SEC officials, family of the players and obviously fans at various schools, David Montgomery said.
He's the vice president of sales with Visit Greenville S.C. He and others track numbers and dollars that shoot into Greenville during the SEC tournament.
“We've got nine hotels that are participating and hosting teams, 14 teams will be her for the tournament," Montgomery said.
The games will be played at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
“It exposes the destination to a lot of visitors who come here for the first time," Montgomery said.
That's why shops, restaurants, and teams are all ready to play ball.
For more information about Bon Secours Wellness Arena's clear bag policy and game packages click here.
