GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- More than $1.9 million are expected to pour into the local economy over the next several days as the 2021 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament gets underway. 
 
The estimate comes from Yeah! THAT Greenville's vice president of sales, David Montgomery.
 
He said it's far from last year's tournament total, which brought in about $3.6 million, but he said it's huge considering essentially all events have been cancelled since last March. 
 
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena is hosting the tournament for the third year in a row.
 
General Manager Beth Paul said they've implemented safety protocols, including a no bag policy, touchless ticket scanners and a mask requirement. 
 
"One year later, it's special to think about all the challenges we've been through and how we've really been able to overcome them," Paul said. 
 
While the tournament is a temporary boost to the tourism economy, Montgomery said it will take several years to get back to pre-COVID19 levels. He sees that happening in 2024. 
 
But Paul said there are more good things to come. 
 
"The industry is preparing to come back," she said. "My opinion is that we will start to see more entertainment options, including live music, in the fall."
 
A major event has already been confirmed: Montgomery said the SEC has agreed to bring the tournament back for three more years starting in 2023. 
 
