Cherokee, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that claimed one person’s life and injured another during a reported home invasion in Cherokee County, according to the Cherokee County coroner.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest of Elijah Malik Thompson as one of the suspects involved in the home invasion. He is now being charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary 1st degree, attempted armed robbery, possession of weapon during a violent crime, along with receiving stolen goods less than $2,000.00, says deputies.
Deputies said they responded to a shooting with injuries at a home within the 100 block of Phelps Road in Blacksburg around 1:15 a.m on August 9th.
Coroner Dennis Fowler said the man who lived there was shot and killed and a 19-year-old woman visiting the home was wounded.
Fowler said 26-year-old Marshall Lyles Cooper died at the scene.
According to the sheriff's office, three male suspects busted through the home's door while the victims were sleeping. Deputies said the suspects began shouting, asking where the dog was and where was the money and marijuana.
The victims told the suspects they did not have any money. Two suspects when through the home looking from room to room while another held the victims at gunpoint, deputies said.
After the suspects began to flee the home, deputies said one of the suspects with a pistol fired at least two rounds, striking both victims.
The sheriff's office said all three suspects were males, two were wearing black hoodies, and one was wearing a gray hoodies. All three suspects were armed, two with a pistol and one with a shotgun, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said they believe the victim knew the suspects based on the fact they had knowledge of a dog being in the home.
Investigators said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.