GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said the second former employee of Rolling Green Village Memory Care Assisted Living was in custody Thursday.
Deputies said Diana Garrett turned herself in on a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Greenville County deputies said they charged two employees at Rolling Green Village Retirement Community after an investigation revealed they'd been abusing an 89-year-old resident. The facility has since terminated the two women accused of the abuse.
According to a press release, deputies were first notified of the potential abuse on May 22 when they were called to Greenville Memorial Hospital in regards to the victim's injuries.
Their investigation began, and they soon made contact with the 89-year-old victim's son. Deputies say the son had become suspicious of maltreatment after noticing a frequency in injuries on his mother's body.
The son used a hidden camera to observe if his suspicions were right - and what he discovered was unnerving. Deputies, who have since viewed the video, say the images portray two employees using physical force, and physiological abuse on the victim after she resisted demands to take a shower.
After watching the recording, investigators charged Garrett,37, and 50-year-old Stephanie Ann Lowden with abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Deputies said Lowden turned herself in Monday morning.
Rolling Green Village released a statement following the incident. It is as follows:
Our deepest condolences go out to the resident affected in this situation, and their family. That resident is safe, in good health, and remains a resident at Rolling Green Village. The well-being of all we serve continues to be our highest priority. The employees charged in this investigation have been terminated. It’s our standard policy to conduct thorough background checks on all employees prior to hiring them. We found nothing criminal in their past. We have cooperated fully with the resident’s family and authorities from the day it occurred. We take this matter very seriously. The safety and security of residents is paramount, and we’re devasted this happened to a member of our Rolling Green Village family. In no way should this reflect the character of the professionals at our community, or the quality of the services we’ve provided over the last 30 years.
Both women received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
