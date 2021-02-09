Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, February 12, members of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina will be at the Greenwood Family YMCA for a free food distribution event.
The organization will be distributing food boxes with shelf-stable food along with produce and frozen meat.
Each family will be eligible for one free box. The event will operate on a first come, first served basis. The organization says the event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.
The event will be a drive-thru style format and National Guard will be on hand to support the distribution.
The Greenwood Family YMCA is located at 1760 Calhoun Road in Greenwood, SC.
Second Harvest Food Bank of the Metrolina ran a similar event on February 5. Organizers say during that event they served 600 families and 1,700 individuals in just 90 minutes.
