ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A giveaway in Abbeville fed 600 families, running out of food after an hour and a half.
Second Harvest Metrolina hosted their second food box giveaway in collaboration with the National Guard who handed out the boxes.
In each box, drivers received frozen meat and produce, and they didn't have to leave their cars to get it.
Second Harvest Metrolina's regional branch coordinator Donal Dickens says the turnout is a testament to how great the need is.
"Coming back to Abbeville was really—it's a no-brainer for us. The numbers for food insecurity, the poverty rate; they're just an all-time high," Dickens said.
Carl Stone has lived in Abbeville for over 65 years. He says he knows all, too well how much the community is struggling. So, he helps when he can.
"It has definitely been a strain on everyone, but we usually try to pick up an extra box then take it to someone we know is in need and share with them," Stone said.
And Second Harvest is striving to keep food on the table, one box at a time.
"It has been a great feeling to be able to be blessed to have that to distribute," Dickens said.
For more information, visit Second Harvest's website: secondharvestmetrolina.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.