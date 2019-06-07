Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - BMW Pro-AM officials say the second round of the golf tournament will resume Saturday morning.
On Friday morning, professionals, celebrities and golf fans alike were all in a holding pattern as rain delayed the second round. The afternoon slate of tee times were re-slated for 6:15 and 7:54 p.m. Friday night, meaning competitors were supposed to be delayed for just over six hours.
The delays began Friday morning due to heavy rain falling.
Now, officials say players will be back on the green at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. After the second round is finished, the top 65 pros and 16 amateurs (including celebrities), will be re-paired for the 3rd round. The 3rd round will begin immediately after pairing.
