Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County have announced the arrest of a second suspect in the shooting death of Edras Funez.
On Friday, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Specialized Investigative Team took 29-year-old, Ever Anselmo Torres-Aleman, into custody in Spartanburg County.
Torres-Aleman is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. He's being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
Deputies say Edras Funez was shot on May 31 in a parking lot at 1206 West Parker Road in Greenville County.
Back in July, Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores was taken into custody by the Kansas City Police Department in Kansas City, Missouri on charges of murder.
